Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Jimmy Kimmel and More Surprise Moviegoers During Oscars

Oscar night is no ordinary night in Hollywood, and that was certainly true for a few lucky moviegoers in a theater right next to the Dolby Theatre.

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel recruited a group of A-listers including Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Ansel Elgort, Lupita Nyong'o, Emily Blunt, Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and director Guillermo del Toro over to the TCL Chinese theater to surprise fans watching a preview screening of A Wrinkle in Time.

Kimmel and Gadot entered the theater first and introduced themselves to a thrilled crowd, and announced that they were indeed live on the Oscars. The screen they were watching switched to a live feed of the Dolby Theatre and the Oscar attendees, including Meryl Streep front and center.

"We were talking about our appreciation for people who go to the movies, and those are you people, so we wanted to say thank you to the moviegoers. Say thank to the moviegoers, everybody," Kimmel instructed the room at the Dolby.

After a hearty thank you from Hollywood, Kimmel brought in the rest of the crew, bearing candy, snacks and hot dog cannons. Elgort and Hammer fired hot dogs into the crowd, as other stars handed out treats in the aisles.

"This is better than the Oscars!" Gadot declared.

Kimmel also pulled a guy named Mike Young from the crowd and had him intro the next category. Though poor Mike was a little nervous and stumbled over Tiffany Haddish's name, he got through it, and the camera moved back into the main theater.

ET spoke to some of the lucky theatergoers, including Jazzmyn McDonald, who caught a hot dog from Elgort.

"It was the highlight of my life," McDonald said. "I saw Wonder Woman, I saw Lupita Nyong'o, she's beautiful. They're both beautiful."

Another fan, Natalie Sawyer, talked to ET about the incredible surprise.

"My heart stopped. I was like, 'What's going on?'" Sawyer recalled. "They were throwing out hot dogs out of hot dog guns, which was crazy, but we caught some popcorn."

The two-time host did a similar stunt at last year's event, where he brought in tourists from Hollywood Boulevard to meet celebs during the ceremony.

For more on this year's Oscars, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Jet-Ski to the Oscar Winner With the Shortest Speech During Opening Monologue

Oscars 2018 Live Updates and Winners: The 'This Is Me' Performance Gets a Standing Ovation From Viola Davis

Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, Jennifer Garner & More Best Dressed at 2018 Oscars

Related Gallery