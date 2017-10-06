Gal Gadot Tries Her First Reese's Cup, Plays First-Ever Game of Charades on 'The Tonight Show'
Wonder Woman has some pretty insane hidden talents! Gal Gadot visited The Tonight Show on Thursday where she tried several firsts.
While chatting about Halloween, host Jimmy Fallon first treated the actress to a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, her first ever.
“I love peanut butter, but I’ve never tried it with chocolate,” she explained.
The Israeli actress was surprised to see that the package had two cups, finally taking a bite.
MORE: Gal Gadot Crashes Into Studio 8H in Her 'Saturday Night Live' Promo--Watch!
Grinning and nodding, Gadot gave the candy a thumbs up, before saying, “That is really good. I can’t believe I’ve never tried it.”
Gadot also discussed Halloween with her 6-year-old daughter Alma. She noted that Alma isn’t interested in dressing up like Wonder Woman, and is instead opting for a zombie look this year.
“Alma is wonderful. She’s the best thing ever to me, but whenever people talk to me about Wonder Woman, she completely takes the conversation,” Gadot noted. “She’s like, ‘Listen, we’ve been to London, it’s been amazing. I was working on set too, but I was three-four so I didn’t do all the takes. It was cold and they dressed me like a poor girl, but I didn’t want to do it because I don’t want to be famous. Honestly, every woman is a Wonder Woman. My mom is just the biggest one because she does the movie.’”
Later in the show, Gadot teamed up with Fallon for her first game of charades.
“Just so you know, I’ve never played this before,” Gadot said, asking Fallon to help her distinguish between the hand gestures for “film,” “TV,” and “song.”
Though Fallon wasn’t able to guess her song, she proved to be a charades novice when Fallon acted out the movie It.
WATCH: Gal Gadot, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss and More Read New 'Mean Tweets'
“Film, one word, short, It,” she guessed in three seconds before Fallon had even acted out a clue.
“That was psychic!” musical guest Miley Cyrus said. “I think it’s because Jimmy’s a clown!”
For more from Gadot, watch the clip below!