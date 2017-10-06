Gal Gadot Tries Her First Reese's Cup, Proves She's a Charades Novice in First Ever Game

Wonder Woman has some pretty insane hidden talents! Gal Gadot visited The Tonight Show on Thursday where she tried several firsts.

While chatting about Halloween, host Jimmy Fallon first treated the actress to a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, her first ever.

“I love peanut butter, but I’ve never tried it with chocolate,” she explained.

The Israeli actress was surprised to see that the package had two cups, finally taking a bite.