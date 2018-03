Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's daughter Hattie recently celebrated her first birthday with an over-the-top Alice in Wonderland themed tea party. Tori dressed as the Queen of Hearts, Dean as the Mad Hatter, Liam as the mini-Mad Hatter, Stella as Alice, birthday girl Hattie as Mad Hattie, newborn Finn as a bottle labeled Drink Me, and dog Mitzi as the White Rabbit. Take a trip down the rabbit hole with this series of photos.