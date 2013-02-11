Behind Carrie Underwood's Light-Up Grammy Dress

Carrie Underwood caused a red carpet scene in her sexy strapless Roberto Cavalli gown on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night in Los Angeles, but the jaw-dropping light-up dress during her stellar performance of her hit Blown Away really stole the show.



Details on her custom Theia ball gown have finally been released, and it's every bit as intricate as it looked on-screen. The platinum stunner features over 10 yards of Duchess Satin, 100 yards of tulle and crinoline to support the skirt and took over 80 hours to make by a team of four. The voluminous skirt was a whopping four and a half feet wide, with the inside corset being hand embroidered with thousands of Swarovski crystals. The skirt was actually designed to seamlessly fuse fashion with projection technology, since the images were clearly not part of the dress.



Though all the hard work on the dress, which Theia Creative Director Don O'Neill says was inspired by New York City's Freedom Tower, more than paid off, with Carrie's glowing gown being the talk of the town the next day!.



But what do you think? Is this the most memorable Grammys performance dress ever?