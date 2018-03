Over the course of his expansive career, Mel Brooks has become an undisputed titan of comedy, co-creating ‘Get Smart’ for TV, transforming ‘The Producers’ and ‘Young Frankenstein’ into successful Broadway musicals and, of course, helming notable comedies, such as ‘Blazing Saddles’ and ‘History of the World, Pt. I.’ In celebration of his enduring legacy, ET looks back at his greatest directorial successes.