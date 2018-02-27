Celeb Airport Style Is Taking Flight

The airport may be a place where people like to slip on comfier clothes to relax while flying high. But that’s not the case for these celebrities, who still like to turn heads as they takeoff through the terminal and head to their new destination.



From sweatpants to high heels, oversized coats and tracksuits, no article of clothing is too much for these frequent fliers.

ET rounds up the stars who have made it to the style-high club by looking so fabulous as they roll through airports. Check out their terrific terminal looks that soar to new altitudes in the gallery above.