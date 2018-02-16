Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: The Sweetest Things They've Said About One Another

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have called it quits after being together for seven years, but the love between them still remains. The stunning couple has always had a loving relationship, even expressing in their joint statement that they "look forward to continuing our cherished friendship" and are determined to maintain the love and respect they have for each other.



As we say goodbye to this Hollywood couple, we're rounding up the sweetest quotes they have told ET about one another.