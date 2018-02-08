Stars Stylishly Step Out For New York Fashion Week 2018

New York Fashion Week has officially begun! Fashion month is kicking into high gear as designers showcase their fall/winter collections in New York City, models strut their stuff on elaborate and unique runways and the celebs step out dressed to the nines at attend the shows and parties that will take place between Feb. 8 and Feb. 16. We can expect plenty of major model moments from stars like Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber on and off the runway, as well as a slew of A-listers taking over the front rows of the hottest shows these seasons. See how everyone is turning heads in the gallery above!