‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Says Cast Was in Tears While Reading Multiple Deaths in Final Scripts

Prepare yourselves for some epic losses, Game of Thrones fans. The final season of the hit HBO series won’t air until 2019, but this week executives assured viewers that it would be a doozy at the INTV Conference in Israel.

In fact, the table reads were so impactful that they even caused several members of the cast to fall down.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our careers,” said Francesca Orsi, the HBO SVP of drama, via Variety. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one-by-one they started falling down to their deaths.”

The dramatic table read of the final six scripts was an emotional moment for the cast of the series. Orsi noted that everyone stood and applauded for 15 to 20 minutes after finishing.

“It was amazing,” she said. “By the very end, everyone looked down and looked up and tears were in their eyes.”

But fans of the show, which was adapted from George RR Martin’s bestselling novels, won’t have long to wait for more tales from inside Westeros.

“It feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it,” Orsi noted. “That’s why it spawned three, four, five spin-offs... we’re going big.”

One super fan who does not want to be spoiled for the show’s final season is former star Rose Leslie. Though she was killed off the show, her fiancé, Kit Harington, is still on as the beloved Jon Snow.

“I remember over the summer obviously the new episodes for the final season were coming through onto his iPad. I can read his facial expressions. I don’t want to know anything that’s going on within his eyes, so I sent him packing,” she told Seth Meyers earlier this week. “I kind of boot him out so that he can go to the coffee shop, because I can gauge. If he stiffens, it’s like, ‘Ooo someone’s dead.’ And then my mind goes off.”

For more on the final season of Game of Thrones, watch the clip below!

