EXCLUSIVE: ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Narcos’ Star Pedro Pascal on Finding Fame After 40

“There’s such an international popularity,” he says of the two series that put him on the map. “I think that’s just lucky.”

Pascal’s Agent Peña has been rather fortunate himself, landing at the helm of Narcos’ third season, which premieres Sept. 1, and taking over its narration. (The first two seasons were narrated by Peña’s partner Steve Murphy, played by Boyd Holbrook.) “He’s in this very strange place of having been promoted for breaking the law,” Pascal says of Peña. “I think, personally, for the character there’s a redemption story there, [coming] back to right the wrongs that he was a part of.” Fans will recall that in bringing down drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in season two, Peña becomes involved with the Cali Cartel, who are now the target of his investigations.

The third season finds Peña facing a very different kind of challenge. “With Pablo, you have a king and an empire, and with Cali you have godfathers who usurped what was his and then expanded it. So to fight something like that is a completely different animal, which the character discovers more and more throughout the season,” Pascal says. This is especially true as Peña figures out the extent to which the cartel seems to have the whole country in its pocket.

He may have become el jefe, but that doesn’t mean Agent Peña is on the straight and narrow. “The morality of this world is so elusive, when you start getting into who the good guys are and who the bad guys are,” Pascal says. “There’s almost something self-centered” about his character’s actions, he explains, which take another unexpected turn at the end of season three. “I’m gonna do my own thing,” Pascal says of Peña’s motivations, “and it isn’t necessarily because it’s the right thing to do.”