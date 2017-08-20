'Game of Thrones' Just Blew Our Minds With the Ultimate Dragon Twist and This Changes Everything!

WARNING: Leave immediately if you have not watched this week's all-new Game of Thrones episode. We mean it! You're about to be majorly spoiled by an insanely icy twist right…. Now!

Two words: ICE DRAGON!

Game of Thrones' penultimate episode of season seven, "Beyond the Wall," just crushed our hearts with a gut-wrenching death, and then blew our minds with an icy resurrection.

Here's what you need to know…

In an effort to save Jon and his bromantic band of companions from the clutches of the undead army, Daenerys flew her three dragons beyond the wall.