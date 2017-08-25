'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale: Jon Snow's Real Name Revealed -- Plus, Ice Dragon's Wrath & [SPOILER] Died!

Introducing the True Heir to the Iron Throne... Ladies, gentlemen and dragons! We'd like to officially introduce you to Aegon Targaryen, formerly known as Jon Snow. That's right! As Jon and Dany were finally taking the next step in their heated connection, Bran Stark and Samwell Tarley were putting together the pieces of Jon's true heritage and discovering that his true name comes with great responsibility. "He's never been a bastard. He's the heir to the throne. He needs to know." Bran said. Hmm... we wonder what Dany will think once she discovers that her new boyfriend is actually her nephew and the true heir to the throne she's worked so hard to take.

Ice Dragon Attacks! In the final minutes of Sunday night's finale, Tormund and the rest of the Eastwatch-based Wildlings watched in horror as the army of the dead approached the base of the wall. The Night King then flew towards the wall on the back of a very zombiefied Viserion and the undead dragon unleashed a fury of bright blue flames on the wide barrier of ice. Thanks to Viserion's flames, The Wall quickly crumbled and the hundreds of thousands of wigths entered Westeros. To make matters even worse, we're not sure if Tormund and the rest of the brave men survived.

