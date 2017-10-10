'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Flashes Stunning Engagement Ring From Kit Harington -- See the Bling!
It's a good thing Kit Harington is better at picking out engagement rings than he is at proposing!
The Game of Thrones star popped the question to his co-star-turned-fiancée, Rose Leslie, last month, and over the weekend, the 30-year-old actress was spotted out and about, showing off the stunning bling.
Photographers caught Leslie at Heathrow Airport in London, England, on Sunday, rocking a cozy tweed jacket and brown crossbody bag. But all eyes were on her new accessory, an oval-shaped diamond ring set on a yellow-gold band.
Simply stunning!
Leslie and Harington, also 30, confirmed the exciting news that they were engaged with a formal announcement published in The Times of London last month.
The two first sparked romance rumors about five years ago after meeting on the set of the fantasy drama TV series, but seemingly confirmed their relationship last January when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a shopping trip at The Grove in Los Angeles.
