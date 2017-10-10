'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Flashes Stunning Engagement Ring From Kit Harington -- See the Bling!

It's a good thing Kit Harington is better at picking out engagement rings than he is at proposing!

The Game of Thrones star popped the question to his co-star-turned-fiancée, Rose Leslie, last month, and over the weekend, the 30-year-old actress was spotted out and about, showing off the stunning bling.

Photographers caught Leslie at Heathrow Airport in London, England, on Sunday, rocking a cozy tweed jacket and brown crossbody bag. But all eyes were on her new accessory, an oval-shaped diamond ring set on a yellow-gold band.