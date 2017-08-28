'Game of Thrones' Stars Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington React to That Season Finale Twist: 'It's Just Weird'

"For us, as actors, it's just weird," Clarke shared. "The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to... I think [gags] might be the reaction."

"I think they both know it's wrong. I think they both know it's going to cause problems," Harington added. "But it's that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it's like a runaway train. You can't stop it from happening."

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, whose character, Bran, had the unfortunate task of revealing the familial connection in voice-over during Jon and Dany's sex scene, is concerned with how this new piece of information will tear the show apart.

"This whole thing that started off Game of Thrones, the King's Rebellion, was a total lie," he said. "I'ts kind of like, mad, and what's going to be interesting is for Bran, it's like, 'What am I going to do with this?' because just as everything was coming together, everyone is coming together to fight, inevitably Game of Thrones will tear us apart."