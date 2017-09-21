Garth Brooks Surprises Trisha Yearwood With Bruno Mars Concert Date Night: 'It's the Queen's Birthday!'
Happy Birthday, Trisha Yearwood!
The country star turned 53 on Tuesday, and in honor of her special day, her husband, Garth Brooks, adorably surprised her with a trip to Louisville, Kentucky.
Brooks kicked off the celebrations by first posting a special message to Yearwood on her own Twitter page.
"It's the Queen's Birthday!!!" he wrote, accompanying the tweet with a video in which he asked fans to send her well wishes. "Join me in celebrating #HappyBirthdayTrisha!!! love, g."
Then, the two headed to Louisville for date night -- at a Bruno Mars concert!
"I know it was my birthday, but I'm not sure who had more fun!" the blond beauty joked on Facebook.
Thank you for all of your birthday messages and cakes 🎂! Garth surprised me with a trip to Louisville to see Bruno Mars! I know it was my birthday, but I'm not sure who had more fun! XoxoPosted by Trisha Yearwood on Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Naturally, Yearwood's fans couldn't get enough of the cute selfie the two shared.
"Okay....y'all are seriously the cutest couple ever," one fan wrote. "What an awesome hubby you have!"
"Score, @garthbrooks I love it!" another tweeted. "Glad you got spoiled. You 2 are the cutest... definite #RelationshipGoals."
Yearwood and Brooks, 55, first started dating in 2000. Brooks proposed in 2005, and the lovebirds said "I do" on Dec. 10, 2005 in a private ceremony at the couple's home in Owasso, Oklahoma.