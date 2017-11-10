Gary Oldman Marries For the Fifth Time
Gary Oldman is married man!
The 59-year-old actor and art curator Gisele Schmidt tied the knot in late August in Beverly Hills, California, according to the Associated Press.
The couple said "I do" at the actor's close friend and manager Doug Urbanksi's home. The wedding was an intimate affair and included several dozen friends.
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner & Gary Oldman Talk Mini 'JFK' Reunion on the Set of 'Criminal'
This is the The Dark Knight Rises star's fifth marriage. He was previously married to Leslie Manville, Uma Thurman, Donya Fiorentino and Alexandra Edenborough, who he divorced in 2015.
Oldman and Schmidt were last seen together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Thursday. They also attended the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards together.
Congrats to the happy couple!