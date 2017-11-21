Gayle King 'Still Reeling' From Charlie Rose Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'He Doesn't Get a Pass'

At the top of CBS This Morning on Tuesday, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against Charlie Rose.

Rose co-anchored the morning show alongside King and O'Donnell for five years, but was suspended from the network on Monday after eight women came forward in an article published by alleging that the 75-year-old newsman sexually harassed and/or assaulted them when they were working on his PBS interview show, which has also been put on hold.

King admitted that she was "still trying to process" the news, calling the allegations against Rose "deeply disturbing, troubling and painful" to read.

"I really am still reeling. I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night," she told viewers. "Oprah [Winfrey] called me and said, 'Are you OK?' I am not OK."