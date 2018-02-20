George and Amal Clooney Donate $500K to March For Our Lives Protest Against Gun Violence

George and Amal Clooney are supporting the March For Our Lives movement in a big way.

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they're not only donating $500,000 to the cause -- which entails kids and families marching in the streets of Washington D.C. on March 24 to protest gun violence and mass shootings -- but will also take to the streets to march alongside the protesters.

In a statement, Clooney praised the students of Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, some who have been outspoken about gun control after a Feb. 14 mass shooting in the school left 17 dead. The 56-year-old actor added that the substantial donation was in the name of the couple's 8-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," the statement reads. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Kardashian West have tweeted out support for gun control in the wake of the deadly shooting on Valentine's Day.

"Heartbroken over the news of another school shooting," Witherspoon wrote. "This is the 18th in 45 days of 2018. Students & teachers shouldn't have to fear for their safety. We must do more to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence. My heart is w/ the people in Parkland, FL. Enough is enough."

Jimmy Kimmel also got emotional discussing the Florida shooting on his late night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when he addressed President Donald Trump directly.

"Children are being murdered," Kimmel said. "Don’t you dare let anyone say it's too soon to be talking about this. Because you said it after Vegas, you said it after Sandy Hook, you say that after every one of these (eight, now) fatal school shootings we had in this country this year. Do something. We still haven't even talked about it. You still haven't done anything about this. Nothing. You’ve literally done nothing."

"Tell your buddies in Congress -- tell Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, Marco Rubio -- all the family men who care so much about their communities, that what we need are laws," he added. "Real laws that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids. Go on TV and tell them to do that."

