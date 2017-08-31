George and Amal Clooney Enjoy a Glamorous Date Night in Venice: Pics!

George and Amal welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June. In a new interview with The Associated Press, George admitted that being a father to twins at 56 is "terrifying."

"I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins," he shared. "Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he added.

As for Amal, George said the stylish 39-year-old human rights lawyer is a natural when it comes to being a mother.

"She's like an Olympic athlete," he joked. "She's doing so beautifully."

