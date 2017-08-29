George Clooney Admits He 'Didn't Think at 56' He Would be a Dad to Twins, Praises Wife Amal's Parenting

The Suburbicon star also noted that being a father to newborns comes with another obstacle when getting ready for a red carpet event. "I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," he joked. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So, it all works out."

In addition to opening up about his personal life, Clooney also shared that he's not so interested in being in front of the camera. "I'm in an interesting place in my life. I'm acting almost never -- for a lot of reasons, mostly because I don't have any great interest in it and haven't read anything (good enough)," he disclosed. "If somebody showed up with The Verdict, I'd jump but it's not all that often you get Michael Clayton kind of scripts."