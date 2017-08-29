George Clooney Admits He 'Didn't Think at 56' He Would be a Dad to Twins, Praises Wife Amal's Parenting
George Clooney is keeping a sense of humor about being on diaper duty.
After becoming a first-time father to twins in June, the A-list actor admitted that he didn't see himself becoming a parent so late in life. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins," he told The Associated Press. "Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."
"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he noted, adding that his wife, Amal Clooney, is a natural when it comes to being a mom. "She's like an Olympic athlete. She's doing so beautifully."
As for his responsibilities around the house, Clooney quipped, "Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit."
The Suburbicon star also noted that being a father to newborns comes with another obstacle when getting ready for a red carpet event. "I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," he joked. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So, it all works out."
In addition to opening up about his personal life, Clooney also shared that he's not so interested in being in front of the camera. "I'm in an interesting place in my life. I'm acting almost never -- for a lot of reasons, mostly because I don't have any great interest in it and haven't read anything (good enough)," he disclosed. "If somebody showed up with The Verdict, I'd jump but it's not all that often you get Michael Clayton kind of scripts."
He continued, "If you're not going to get those, there's no real point at this point in my career."
Clooney certainly has his hands full at home, and the twins have been all the talk among family and friends. George's good pal, Rande Gerber, recently gushed to ET about Ella and Alexander, and how fatherhood is treating his friend.
