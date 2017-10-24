George Clooney 'Debuts' His Twins With the Help of Manny Matt Damon: Watch the Hilarious Sketch!
Matt Damon is currently rehearsing his hardest role yet – as George and Amal Clooney’s “manny.” The 47-year-old actor made a funny cameo on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night when George asked the audience if they’d like to meet his infant twins, Alexander and Ella.
Naturally, the crowd cheered as Damon wheeled a double stroller out – much to the chagrin of his faux nemesis, Jimmy Kimmel.
“I’m his manny. It’s a nanny who’s a man,” Damon explained.
“You’re not a man!” Kimmel quipped.
“That’s not what your wife said,” Damon shot back.
And the jokes didn’t end there.
“So based on your physique I guess you’re breast feeding the children too?” Kimmel added.
To which Damon replied, “No, no, I actually just wanted them to get their nap, so I brought them to a place where they wouldn’t be woken up by laughter.”
Eventually, Damon picked up the two bundles only to drop the fake babies to the ground and show Kimmel two middle fingers named “Screw” and “You.”
Later in the show, Clooney talked about fatherhood, admitting, he's "afraid of breaking them.”
He also revealed that he used to have no problem with diaper duty.
“I changed diapers until yesterday. I was good at it,” he said. “I flipped them over, I don’t care. It’s like cleaning up your dog’s poop. It’s not that big a deal. Then we introduced the children to solid food on Friday and how that goes in as a carrot and how it comes out the way it comes out is shocking.”
Clooney got candid about the carrot incident over the weekend while talking to ET’s Carly Steel at a press junket for his new film Suburbicon. For more Clooney exclusives, watch the clip below!