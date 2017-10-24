George Clooney 'Debuts' His Twins With the Help of Manny Matt Damon: Watch the Hilarious Sketch!

Matt Damon is currently rehearsing his hardest role yet – as George and Amal Clooney’s “manny.” The 47-year-old actor made a funny cameo on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night when George asked the audience if they’d like to meet his infant twins, Alexander and Ella.

Naturally, the crowd cheered as Damon wheeled a double stroller out – much to the chagrin of his faux nemesis, Jimmy Kimmel.

“I’m his manny. It’s a nanny who’s a man,” Damon explained.

“You’re not a man!” Kimmel quipped.

“That’s not what your wife said,” Damon shot back.