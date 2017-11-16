George Clooney to Direct and Star in 'Catch-22' TV Adaptation
George Clooney has scored his next project.
The 56-year-old actor will executive produce, direct and star in a TV adaptation of Catch-22, ET confirms. Clooney will play Colonel Cathcard in the six-episode limited series for Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.
Grant Heslov (who co-founded Smokehouse Pictures with Clooney in 2016) will also direct and executive produce the project, while Luke Davies and David Michod, who co-wrote the episodes, will also executive produce. Richard Brown and Steve Olin will executive produce on behalf of Anonymous Content.
Catch-22, adapted from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, is set in Italy during World War II and tells the story of Captain John Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier, and the other airmen in his camp, who attempt to maintain their sanity while fulfilling their service requirements so they can return home.
Clooney, who made headlines after suggesting his acting career may be coming to an end, clearly can't stay away.
