George Clooney to Direct and Star in 'Catch-22' TV Adaptation

George Clooney has scored his next project.

The 56-year-old actor will executive produce, direct and star in a TV adaptation of Catch-22, ET confirms. Clooney will play Colonel Cathcard in the six-episode limited series for Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

Grant Heslov (who co-founded Smokehouse Pictures with Clooney in 2016) will also direct and executive produce the project, while Luke Davies and David Michod, who co-wrote the episodes, will also executive produce. Richard Brown and Steve Olin will executive produce on behalf of Anonymous Content.

Catch-22, adapted from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, is set in Italy during World War II and tells the story of Captain John Yossarian, a US Air Force bombardier, and the other airmen in his camp, who attempt to maintain their sanity while fulfilling their service requirements so they can return home.