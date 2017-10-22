George Clooney Opens Up About His Twins' Latest Milestone and Family Halloween Plans (Exclusive)

George Clooney still has that new fatherhood glow about him.

The actor, producer, and father to twins Alexander and Ella sat down with ET's Carly Steel on Saturday to talk about his new film Suburbicon, and how he and his wife, Amal, are handling life with two four-month-olds.

"We're still getting used to having human beings in our life," he said. "Two little human beings that we are responsible for. But it's pretty funny and it's wild."

They've also recently reached some big milestones as a family.