George Clooney Recalls How He First Met Wife Amal

George Clooney didn't even have to leave the house when it came to meeting his future wife.

In a new clip of Clooney's appearance on David Letterman's new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the 56-year-old actor talks about how he first met Amal. Letterman gives Clooney a hard time when bringing up the fact that Amal came over to Clooney's house for their first encounter.

"No, it’s the wildest thing," Clooney recalls. "A mutual friend of ours said, 'I’m stopping by and can I bring my friend?' And I was like, 'Of course.' I got a call from my agent who called me and said, 'I met this woman who’s coming to your house who you’re gonna marry.'"

When Letterman jokes that his agent had "done all the paperwork ahead of time," Clooney marvels, "It really worked out that way."

The Suburbicon director also reveals that his parents, Nick and Nina, were also at his home during the fateful night.

"And the funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked and we stayed up all night talking," he shares. "And then, you know, I got her email address ‘cause she was going to send me some pictures of my parents and then, we started writing and I didn’t really, I didn’t know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought, you know, we were buddies."

Clooney's appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman streams Friday, Feb. 9 at 12:01 a.m. PT on Netflix.

The Clooneys have now been married for three years, and welcomed twins Ella and Alexander last June. Last month, the couple surprised their fellow plane passengers with a thoughtful gift while flying with their twins.

