George Clooney Says He's 'Past' Leading Man Roles, Describes Fatherhood and Falling 'Madly in Love' With Amal

"And as you get older, the parts aren't as interesting," he continues bluntly. "I'm not a leading man anymore. Nobody wants to see me kiss the girl."

Clooney says he still wants to direct -- his latest film being Suburbicon -- but acknowledges that eventually, he'll also have to move on from that as well. And despite his longtime activism and rumors of him going into politics, he says he doesn't have anything planned.

"I'd like to not think I would be in politics. I'd like to think that would make my life miserable," he muses. "I don't really think about that. But I do think you always have to participate, in your town and your country and the world."

Of course, Clooney has his hands full at the moment with his 3-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal. The new dad says he and Amal never discussed having children until after they were married, and shares that the 39-year-old human rights lawyer got pregnant without the help of fertility drugs.

"There was an assumption that we didn't want [kids]," Clooney says. "And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we'd gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we've got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us."

Later, he was shocked when he found out she was pregnant with twins. The couple found out the news when they went to the doctor for an ultrasound in London.

"He goes, 'Well, there's one.' And I said, 'Great.' And then he goes, 'And there's the second one,'" he shares. "And I was like, 'What?' We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake."

Clooney is candid about having apprehensions when it comes to being a father, but jokes that he's a "very good diaper guy."

"The first thing you think is, 'I hope I don't screw this up,'" he admits of raising his kids. "I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way -- we look out for one another and we care about one another. But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people's plights. Because that's the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy."

Of course, Clooney couldn't be happier with his choice of partner. The actor says he knew immediately that Amal was The One.

"My only doubt was if she thought maybe it was too soon," he says of asking her to marry him after six months of dating. "But there was no doubt that we were the right couple and that we were the right team. And we were a team from right off the bat. Immediately, we felt we were just happy, and we have been happy ever since."

"It changes you in every way that every person who's fallen madly in love changes," he says of life with Amal. "Suddenly, the other person's life becomes more important than your own. That's not unique to us; that's [unique to] all people who are lucky enough to find the perfect partner. I'm sorry I was 50-something when it happened, but only because I could have spent even more time with her."

Clooney says he doesn't miss his former bachelor days.

"That seems like a lifetime ago. Now my house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying," he says. "You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much sh** for so many years, I deserve every bit of it."

"Every single day of my life, I just feel lucky," he later says. "Lucky in my career. Lucky enough to have found the perfect partner. Sometimes in life it doesn't happen on your schedule, but you find the person that you were always supposed to be with. That's how I feel, and I know that's how Amal feels."