George Clooney Talks Positives of Weinstein Aftermath, Says Amal Has Faced Similar Situations (Exclusive)

George Clooney wants to lend his voice to preventing a future Harvey Weinstein situation from happening again.

The 56-year-old spoke with ET’s Carly Steel at a press junket for his new film Suburbicon on Saturday where he opened up about the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal.

“We have to, moving forward, we have to make sure that now there has to be something good that’s gonna come out of all of this. And the thing that’s good that could come out of this is that women feel safer in talking about these situations, and in doing so, that it makes it much harder for men who would behave like this to do it, [knowing] that they'll get outed… they could lose their job or even go to jail if it goes that far. I think it’s important that that's gotta be the step forward from this. There has to be something good that comes out of it.”

Clooney is also devoted to finding others responsible in allowing Weinstein’s behavior to continue.