Georgina Chapman Getting 'Massive Support' After Leaving Husband Harvey Weinstein, Source Says (Exclusive)

"She's holding up OK,” the source says. “[Harvey] has always been a monster. This is just a new layer to it."

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, Weinstein said he takes "full responsibility" for the pain he has caused his family. Weinstein and Chapman share two children together, 7-year old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell, and have been married since December 2007.

"Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for," Weinstein said. "I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."

Meanwhile, in her own statement, 41-year-old Chapman called his actions "unforgivable."

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," she told People. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

On Tuesday, more women went on the record accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault in both The New Yorker and The New York Times, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino. A spokesperson for Weinstein, Sallie Hofmeister, issued a statement in response to the allegations, and said Weinstein denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," the statement reads. "Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."

ET has learned that Weinstein is still confirmed to head to a treatment facility for sex addiction as planned. ET was also told he just wants to protect his family.