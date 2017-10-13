Georgina Chapman Is Looking for a Divorce Attorney Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Source Says
Georgina Chapman is looking for a divorce attorney.
A source tells ET that the Marchesa designer is "actively looking for a divorce attorney and has asked friends for recommendations" amid her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein's, sexual misconduct scandal.
According to ET's source, Chapman and Weinstein are not directly communicating. "If anything needs to be communicated between them, it happens between [Weinstein's oldest child from a previous marriage], who is relaying information if need be."
The source adds that Chapman, who announced on Tuesday that she intended to leave Weinstein, was also looking for a crisis PR firm earlier in the week.
Weinstein has seen other consequences as a result of the accusations leveled against him since The New York Times' initial report last week claimed he sexually harassed women over three decades. The producer was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday -- though a source tells ET that his employment contract with TWC allowed misconduct on Weinstein's behalf if he reimbursed the company for settlements.
According to ET's source, TWC's board of directors were aware of Weinstein's past settlements. The source says that Weinstein's reimbursements are considered a "cure" of the misconduct, and no further action can be taken. However, ET's source also claims that Weinstein's contract says he has the right to mediation and arbitration before an official firing, but he was granted neither and was never given a specific reason for his firing.
In a statement to ET on Friday, Harvey's brother and co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, Bob Weinstein, insisted that the company will not be shutting down amid the scandal.
"Our banks, partners and shareholders are fully supportive of our company and it is untrue that the company or board is exploring a sale or shutdown of the company," he said. "Polaroid is moving forward as planned with a release date of Nov. 22 followed by Paddington 2 on Jan. 12. The first Paddington grossed over $75 million and we expect even greater success for Paddington 2. Test screening scores are through the roof. War With Grandpa starring Robert De Niro is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2018. Business is continuing as usual as the company moves ahead."
The production company's foray into publishing, Weinstein Books, has been dropped by Hachette Book Group, however.
"Hachette Book Group has terminated the Weinstein Books imprint, effective immediately (Perseus Books has had a co-publishing agreement with The Weinstein Company, under which we published around ten new books a year)," reads a statement by the publisher. "Going forward, titles currently under the Weinstein Books imprint will be published by our Hachette Books imprint, and the Weinstein Books imprint team will join Hachette Books."
