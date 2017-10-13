Georgina Chapman Is Looking for a Divorce Attorney Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal, Source Says

Georgina Chapman is looking for a divorce attorney.

A source tells ET that the Marchesa designer is "actively looking for a divorce attorney and has asked friends for recommendations" amid her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein's, sexual misconduct scandal.

According to ET's source, Chapman and Weinstein are not directly communicating. "If anything needs to be communicated between them, it happens between [Weinstein's oldest child from a previous marriage], who is relaying information if need be."

The source adds that Chapman, who announced on Tuesday that she intended to leave Weinstein, was also looking for a crisis PR firm earlier in the week.