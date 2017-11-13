Georgina Chapman Spotted Out for the First Time Since Harvey Weinstein Sexual Misconduct Scandal: Pic

In a statement to ET, Weinstein said he took responsibility for the "pain" in his family.

"I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," the statement reads. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

Chapman and Weinstein have been married since December 2007. They have two children together: 7-year old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell.

A source previously told ET that there is "not a chance in hell" Chapman will take 65-year-old Weinstein back.

“Georgina's top priority right now is her kids,” the source told ET. “She is concerned with keeping them happy and as stable as she can. She is not spending much time with friends right now. She is feeling emotionally very weak, and as her priority is the kids, she isn't socializing much.”

"[Georgina] is getting massive support for leaving him," another insider told ET following news of the split. "The fashion world is proud of her for standing up for women and are rallying around her."

