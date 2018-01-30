Georgina Chapman's Marchesa Cancels New York Fashion Week Show

Georgina Chapman is hoping to stay under the radar for a little bit longer.

The 41-year-old designer's brand, Marchesa, has canceled its runway show at New York Fashion Week and has instead opted for a digital presentation, ET confirms.

A spokesperson for Marchesa tells ET that "Marchesa is looking forward to presenting their Fall 18 collection in an updated format this season."

The New York Post was the first to report the news, adding that Chapman "couldn't go through" with Marchesa's planned Feb. 14 show. "She was too scared," the outlet reported.

Chapman has done her best to stay out of the spotlight since the allegations of sexual misconduct against her ex-husband, Harvey Weinstein, came to light last fall. ET learned in October that she was planning to leave her husband, with a source telling ET in December that she and Weinstein only communicate about their children, 7-year-old daughter India and 4-year-old son Dashiell. Chapman and Weinstein reached a divorce settlement late last year.

"Georgina and Harvey have spoken briefly since the separation, but it is only about the children. That's the only thing she really wants to discuss with him at this point," a source told ET at the time. "Divorce is still the plan and she has her team of lawyers in place. She is doing all right now and will be OK. She has a great support system around her and is moving on."

