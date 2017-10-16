Gerard Butler Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Accident in Los Angeles
Gerard Butler was taken to hospital following a motorcycle accident earlier this month, ET has learned.
According to a source, the 47-year-old actor was riding his motorcycle in Los Angeles, California, when he was allegedly cut off by another vehicle, causing him to crash.
The insider says that after paramedics arrived at the scene, Butler was taken to hospital and treated for cuts and bruises. He did not break any bones in the crash.
Butler’s new film, Geostorm, is released in theaters on Friday and the source says his scheduled press tour for the film will go ahead as planned.
In photos posted on his Instagram account in recent days, Butler appeared in good spirits as he enjoyed some time in New York City.
“See you later New York. I love you this much!!” he wrote on Monday.
