Gerard Butler Says 'Painful' Motorcycle Crash Made Him 'Appreciate How Precious Life Is' (Exclusive)

Gerard Butler says his recent motorcycle accident has given him a deeper appreciation for life.

The Scottish action star spoke with ET at the premiere of his upcoming disaster thriller, Geostorm, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, where he opened up about the frightening incident.

"I was going along the road doing my thing and this lady decided to go from parked on the other side of the road to an illegal U-Turn and went right in front of me," Butler said. "I smacked the car, went flying through the air and did a somersault and landed and it hurt a bit."

The 300 star said that when bystanders rushed over to help, they were surprised to discover that they just saw a movie star get into a serious accident.