Gerard Butler Talks Kissing Former Co-Stars Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston Onscreen

Gerard Butler is one of the few men that has had the privilege of working with both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

The 300 star was on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and upon agreeing to play "Plead the Fifth" was asked about his former co-stars. Butler starred with Aniston in the 2010 comedy Bounty Hunter, and with Jolie in the 2003 action movie Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston attend 'The Bounty Hunter' photocall on March 30, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Gerard Butler attend the premiere of 'Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life' on July 21, 2003 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

After immediately pleading the fifth to Cohen's first question, Butler was forced to answer: "You have kissed both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston onscreen: Who is the better kisser?"

Butler's Den of Thieves co-star, 50 Cent, was also on WWHL and insisted, "Now, we need to know this."

Clearly bothered by the question, Butler squirmed before answering, "Jennifer Aniston. I'm just going, you know, I'm just taking you by surprise."

The 48-year-old actor's actual love life was also brought up on the Bravo late-night show when Cohen inquired about his fling with Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville. "It was kind of a crazy time in my life," he recalled. "Anyway, we hung out and had fun and I never saw her again."

Prior to appearing on WWHL, Butler spoke exclusively with ET about his major body transformation to take on the role of Nick Flanagan in Den of Thieves. Here's a look at how Butler says he gained lots of weight for the film:

