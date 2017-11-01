Geri Halliwell on Why the Spice Girls Reunion Never Happened

The long-awaited Spice Girls reunion is one that fans will have to wait a long time for.

Geri Horner (formally Halliwell) opened up in a new interview with Red released on Thursday about why the girl group never got back together.

"I really pushed to get everyone back together. It got to the point where I just had to let it go," Horner shares. "I still love the girls, and there are other bits and bobs in the pipeline."

Last year, Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton reunited to celebrate "Wannabe's" 20th anniversary and announce their new group name GEM. It was later revealed that Victoria Beckham and Mel C weren't rejoining the group as they were focused on their personal careers.