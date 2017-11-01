Geri Halliwell on Why the Spice Girls Reunion Never Happened
The long-awaited Spice Girls reunion is one that fans will have to wait a long time for.
Geri Horner (formally Halliwell) opened up in a new interview with Red released on Thursday about why the girl group never got back together.
"I really pushed to get everyone back together. It got to the point where I just had to let it go," Horner shares. "I still love the girls, and there are other bits and bobs in the pipeline."
Last year, Horner, Mel B and Emma Bunton reunited to celebrate "Wannabe's" 20th anniversary and announce their new group name GEM. It was later revealed that Victoria Beckham and Mel C weren't rejoining the group as they were focused on their personal careers.
Horner, aka Ginger Spice, was the first to exit the group in 1998 and go solo, but reveals that she had a hard time adjusting to performing on her own.
"I found it really hard to let it go. It was weird to have the silence," she explains. "It took me a long time to adjust emotionally. Your early twenties is a very shaping era, very defining. I didn’t come to a complete stop. I did solo work, but I missed being part of something, I always loved the 'we-are-one' feeling."
Nowadays, Horner is mother to 11-year-old daughter Bluebell and 9-month-old son Montague and wants "to reclaim my identity" and "do things I’m proud of and contribute to the world."
She also adds that she’s "moved on from being a pop star" and isn't sure if being a singer is the lifestyle that works well with her family at this time.
"Am I prepared to do gigs? I performed at 1.30 a.m. one night, got in at 4.30 a.m. in the morning and Bluebell woke me up at 8.30 a.m. wanting her mum," she explains. "I’m not sure that lifestyle is conducive to where I’m at right now."
