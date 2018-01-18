First Look at Bernadette Peters in ‘Hello, Dolly!’ (Exclusive)

Wow wow wow, Fellas!

ET has your exclusive first look at Broadway icon Bernadette Peters dressed as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!

Donning a red gown, white gloves and feathered headpiece designed by costumer Santo Loquasto, Peters is seen in Dolly’s famous outfit worn during the show’s title musical number.

The three-time Tony winner succeeds Bette Midler in the iconic role, starting with preview performances on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Shubert Theatre.

Peters joins a long list of luminaries who have inhabited the role, which, in addition to Midler, includes Carol Channing, Barbra Streisand, Pearl Bailey, Phyllis Diller, Betty Grable, Ginger Rogers, Ethel Merman and Mary Martin.

Last seen in 2011’s revival of Follies, this is Peters’ 15th Broadway musical, topping a six-decade career on the stage. The actress, who will turn 70 during the current production, will be joined onstage by Victor Garber, who takes David Hyde Pierce’s character as Horace Vandergelder.

“Once I knew Bernadette was involved, I jumped at it and said, ‘Of course I want to do it,’” Garber told ET about joining the revival. “Then I went to see the show after I said yes. It’s what you call a no-brainer.”

The pair last performed together two decades ago in the 1997 ABC TV movie adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’sCinderella. The two have kept in touch over the years, often seeing each other at various events. But it wasn’t until Midler’s Hulaween benefit party in October when the two first reunited for this production.

In addition to Hello, Dolly!, Peters will return to the screen on season four of Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle,which startsstreaming Feb. 16, and on The Good Fight, when the show returns for a second season on CBS All Access starting March 4.

