'Ghosted' Sneak Peek: Adam Scott Guilts Craig Robinson Into Inviting Him Over for Halloween (Exclusive)
Adam Scott and Craig Robinson’s bromance continues on!
On Sunday’s episode of the freshman Fox comedy, Ghosted, Scott’s Max Jennifer and Robinson’s Leroy Wright get into the Halloween spirit by waxing poetic about being newly minted undercover Bureau Underground agents tasked to hunt down “make-believe stuff.” (Leroy’s words, not ours.)
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek, Max is beside himself over their secret new gig, but Leroy is less enthralled. The partners-in-crime bond over the “best weeks” of their lives and when Leroy says he once saw Prince “coming out of J.C. Penney,” Max declares his celebrity sighting has him “beat.” Who is it? A “celebrity” professor behind “the spaghetti theorem” no one’s even heard of. Nice try.
Max seamlessly transitions the topic of conversation to Halloween. “I’m taking my old LAPD partner’s kid trick-or-treating,” Leroy reveals. “He hasn’t been reaching out lately, so it was exciting to hear from him.”
Clearly expecting Leroy to return the favor and ask him about his nonexistent plans for the festive night, Max drops a less-than-subtle hint, guilting his pal into having him tag along for the ride.
“Would you like to hang with us?” Leroy concedes, with Max all over the invitation: “Very much! Thank you. Oh my god, what a nice invitation! This is going to be so fun. Boom! Halloween, it’s going to be the best one ever." Watch the exclusive sneak peek above.
Ghosted airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.