Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrate Their 2-Year Anniversary With a Kiss

Last November, the supermodel spoke to ET about how she met the former One Direction band member.

"We were both talking about [the fact that] we'd never actually been on a first date until each other," the supermodel dished of their relationship. "I met him once before and he is obviously so gorgeous, but really the way we could have conversations and kind of just…we're really interested in the same things, so it was really easy. So that was amazing."

In June, the notoriously private Malik talked about his relationship with Hadid, and how they try to stay normal despite being famous. He also said he preferred they not be referred to as a "power couple."

"That's not something I want to be a part of," he told Evening Standard. "I'm with her because I like her and I hope she's with me because she likes me. When we come home, we don't really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh."