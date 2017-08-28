Gigi Hadid Confirms She's Walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With Sister Bella

Hadid announced the exciting news with a black-and-white video of herself rocking a pair of angel wings during last year's fitting.

"Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!!," she captioned it. "Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @ohndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again."