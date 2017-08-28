Gigi Hadid Confirms She's Walking in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With Sister Bella
Gigi Hadid is back!
The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she's officially walking in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
WATCH: Candice Swanepoel Lives Out 'Cowgirl Fantasies,' Bares Booty for 'Wild West'-Themed Victoria's Secret Shoot
Hadid announced the exciting news with a black-and-white video of herself rocking a pair of angel wings during last year's fitting.
"Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show!!!," she captioned it. "Thank you my friends @ed_razek @10magazine @ohndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro for another unforgettable opportunity; every aspect makes me feel like a dreaming kid again."
This will mark Hadid's third appearance in the show. The news comes just one day after her sister, Bella, announced she was joining the star-studded lineup of models for the second time. Previously confirmed veteran Angels who will be walking this year include Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel.
Hear highlights from last year's fashion show in the video below!