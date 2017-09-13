Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber Slay the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week Show
Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber are slaying the runway game during New York Fashion Week.
The gorgeous models stole the spotlight at Marc Jacobs' Spring 2018 show, rocking two retro-inspired, colorful ensembles.
Hadid hit the runway first, rocking an oversized navy blue jacket with matching shorts, powder-blue dress shirt and, most strikingly, a vibrant orange head wrap that matched her orange clutch and flats.
RELATED: Cindy Crawford’s Model Daughter Kaia Gerber Makes Her Runway Debut
Kendall Jenner also stunned in a very sheer long-sleeve yellow top with a black and white stripe across the front, which she paired with black-and-yellow spotted pants and a yellow satchel.
Kaia wrapped up her big NYFW week by closing out the Marc Jacobs show in a canary yellow dress that was adorned with a giant yellow flower embellishment, which she paired with elbow-length black gloves and a matching black head wrap.
PHOTOS: Stars Shine at New York Fashion Week
The 16-year-old model's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were in the audience to show their support.
It's been a big week for Kaia -- after making her runway debut just a few days ago, she also supported her famous mom at the launch of Cindy's new signature jean capsule collection on Tuesday.
RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes Lookalike Daughter Carys to NYFW
Recently, Kaia opened up to Teen Vogueabout the first time she realized just how famous her mother really is.
"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on," she revealed. "I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!"
Check out the video below to hear more.