Gigi Hadid Loses a Heel in the Middle of NYFW Runway Show, Keeps Walking Like the Pro She Is
No shoes, no problem! Gigi Hadid proved she’s a real professional on Monday while walking in the Anna Sui/BED|STU collaboration show at New York Fashion Week.
The 22-year-old supermodel strutted her stuff on the catwalk so well that it almost went unnoticed that she only had one heel on.
In her final look of the show, Gigi stepped out wearing a sparkly dress and feather-fringed jacket. Her feet were covered in short stocking socks, but only one had a platform heel on.
Gigi first walked the runway solo, walking on the ball of her right foot to create the illusion of a heel without a limp.
She had to continue the walk when all of the models stepped out for the finale, but this time, her model sister, Bella Hadid, helped to hold her up, wrapping her arms around Gigi as they walked together.
The frequent magazine cover girl didn’t comment on the moment on social media, but plenty of fans shared videos from the event, praising her performance.
“Gigi Hadid lost a shoe and I barely noticed #Professional @annasui,” one wrote.
