Gigi Hadid Nearly Trips Over Her Nude Gown, Holds Onto Sister Bella to Keep From Falling

While Gigi, 22, went for a more muted style, Bella, 21, turned heads in a Cristina Ottaviano sequin bustier and white pantsuit. As for Yolanda, she kept it classy in a floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline.

Inside the event, Gigi was presented with an award by Serena Williams, who made her first post-pregnancy appearance. "Gigi, you're one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for one night," the tennis pro gushed over the supermodel.

Gigi returned the compliment, saying in praise of Williams, "Serena, I just want to say you have been such a beautiful light in my life for so many years, and I can't tell you how happy I am to call you my friend."