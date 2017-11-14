Gigi Hadid Nearly Trips Over Her Nude Gown, Holds Onto Sister Bella to Keep From Falling
Even supermodels take tumbles!
On Monday night, the Hadid sisters hit the town in stunning styles, but Gigi Hadid nearly had a wardrobe whoops when she tripped over her Zuhair Murad Couture nude-colored gown. Luckily, Bella Hadid helped prevent a major spill as the two were holding hands when Gigi lost her balance.
However, when the siblings hit the red carpet with mom Yolanda Hadid, they slayed. The women posed at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York.
While Gigi, 22, went for a more muted style, Bella, 21, turned heads in a Cristina Ottaviano sequin bustier and white pantsuit. As for Yolanda, she kept it classy in a floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline.
Inside the event, Gigi was presented with an award by Serena Williams, who made her first post-pregnancy appearance. "Gigi, you're one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for one night," the tennis pro gushed over the supermodel.
Gigi returned the compliment, saying in praise of Williams, "Serena, I just want to say you have been such a beautiful light in my life for so many years, and I can't tell you how happy I am to call you my friend."
While Gigi was able to avoid a tumble while out and about in New York City, Bella did suffer a wardrobe malfunction during the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France this past May.
Bella struck a series of fierce poses at the event, but found herself grasping for her gown when a gust of wind blew it up. Here's a look at the red carpet whoops!