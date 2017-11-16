Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Gigi Hadid will not be walking in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as originally expected.
The 22-year-old model took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she won't be joining the crew in Shanghai, China, for the big event next week.
"I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year," Gigi wrote. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"
"Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x," she added.
Victoria's Secret announced in August that this year's show would take place in China, with returning Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid.
Gigi, who also had initially announced that she would be walking in the show, walked in the last two VS fashion shows with Kendall Jenner, while Gigi's little sister, Bella, joined them last year.
This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
ET has reached out to reps for Victoria's Secret and Gigi for comment.
