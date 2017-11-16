Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid will not be walking in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as originally expected.

The 22-year-old model took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she won't be joining the crew in Shanghai, China, for the big event next week.

"I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year," Gigi wrote. "Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"

"Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x," she added.