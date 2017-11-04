Gigi Hadid Rocks Two Chic Outfits at New York Event -- See the Stylish Looks!
Gigi Hadid went all out to celebrate the launch of her limited-edition "Gigi Hadid x Maybelline" collection in New York City on Friday.
The 22-year-old model looked comfy chic in not one, but two, stylish ensembles at the event.
Hadid rocked a black off-the-shoulder Jean Atelier bodysuit with light-wash boyfriend jeans, gold hoop earrings and black Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up booties.
RELATED: Bella Hadid Celebrates 21st Birthday in Lace-Up LBD With Sister Gigi Hadid in a Sheer Corset Top: Pics
For her second posh look, the blonde bombshell showed some skin in a gray over-sized plaid blazer with Rene Caovilla heels that featured fuzzy ankle straps.
EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Reveals How Boyfriend Zayn Malik Inspires Her to ‘Be True’ to Herself
The supermodel has been busy with her latest collaboration, but still has time for her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Earlier this week, Hadid dressed as superhero Black Cat (aka Felicia Hardy), while Malik donned a Spider-Man costume for Halloween.
For more on the lovebirds -- and how the musician inspires Hadid's style -- watch below.