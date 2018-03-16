Gigi Hadid Spotted With Cryptic New Phone Case After Zayn Malik Split

Gigi Hadid is switching things up.

The 22-year-old model was spotted rocking a cryptic new phone case while out and about in New York City on Thursday, two days after announcing her split from boyfriend Zayn Malik. Hadid appeared cheerful as ever in plaid bell-bottom slacks, a maroon turtleneck sweater and matching jacket -- but it's her phone case that's attracting attention.

"Social Media seriously harms your mental health," reads a message on the back of her phone. The model hasn't posted to her Twitter or Instagram accounts since she and Malik parted ways.

Hadid took a break from social media last year, announcing her plans for a one-month digital detox in December 2016.

"I'm just taking the apps off my phone," she explained at a Reebok panel at the time. "It's empowering, not just for people in the spotlight, for everyone. At the end of the day, I'm choosing what I'm showing you. A lot of the world feels so entitled to other peoples' lives, which is so crazy."

In her statement on Tuesday, Hadid wrote that she'll always be grateful for the two years she shared with Malik.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years," she said. "Not only in the relationship but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared."

"I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for," she added. "As for the future, whatever's meant to be, will always be."

