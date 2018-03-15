Gigi Hadid Steps Out Smiling in NYC Following Zayn Malik Breakup

Gigi Hadid is keeping her head up!

In the wake of her split from Zayn Malik after more than two years of dating, the 22-year-old model was spotted out and about in New York City and appeared cheerful.

Hadid smiled for cameras as she hit the city streets in a stylish ensemble that included plaid bell-bottom slacks, a maroon turtleneck sweater and matching jacket, black patent leather boots and small sunglasses.

This is one of the first times Hadid has been seen since her breakup, though she has remained active on social media. On Wednesday, she posted video to her Instagram Story of desserts from Mister Krisp as well as some colorful balloons she received. "OMG, best surprise ever," she captioned the video.

Backgrid

Meanwhile, Malik appears to have jetted off to sunnier weather, according to his Instagram, and is reportedly in Miami, Florida.

Earlier this week, both Malik and Hadid confirmed their split by releasing statements on Twitter.

"Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years," she explained. "Not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared."

Hadid added, "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be, will always be."